Paducah police seek help identifying woman who used counterfeit bill

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Police in Paducah, Kentucky are seeking the identity of a woman accused of using a counterfeit bill at a south side Paducah business.
Police said she passed a counterfeit $10 bill.
Employees told police the woman used the bill to buy cigarettes at the Kroger Fuel Station on Irvin Cobb Drive.
Police describe the woman as white with light brown hair. She drove a white SUV.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 1-270-444-8550.
