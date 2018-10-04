New McCracken Co. PVA appointed by Gov. Bevin

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Governor Matt Bevin has appointed a new Property Valuation Administrator for McCracken County.
Bill Dunn, of Paducah, is a realtor and senior IT engineer.
He will serve until his position depending on the results of the November 2018 midterm election.
The former McCracken County PVA, Nancy Bock, was arrested following an investigation. Bock was indicted by a grand jury on Friday, September 21 on eight counts; one count of Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500 and seven counts of Forgery 2nd Degree.
Property Valuation Administrators (PVAs) are charged with assessing all property, both real and personal, located within individual counties.
