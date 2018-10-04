Mom, daughter arrested for selling pain pills from Paducah, KY home

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A mother and daughter were arrested on drug trafficking charges in Paducah, Kentucky according to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office.
On Sept. 24, detectives found 86 Hydrocodone pills and $180 believed to be from the sale of the drugs. Connee Lown, 70, Stephanie Dawson, 46, and Rhonda Rodgers, 42, all of Paducah, were inside the home at the time the search warrant was served.
Investigators said Lown admitted to selling her prescription medication on several occasions over the past several months. An investigation showed that Stephanie Dawson, Lown’s daughter, was helping her by selling her medications. Rodgers was arrested after a search of her property and additional doses of Hydrocodone was found. Dawson and Rodgers were arrested and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lown and she was arrested on Oct. 2 and booked in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
In a separate investigation in May 2018, detectives made an undercover Methamphetamine purchase from Mary Waldridge, 42, of Paducah, in McCracken County.
The investigation was presented to a McCracken County Grand Jury who returned with an indictment on Waldridge for one count of trafficking in Methamphetamine.
On Sept. 27 at approximately 9:30a.m, Deputies arrested Waldridge on her indictment warrant and she was lodged in McCracken County Regional Jail.
