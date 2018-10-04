Memphis VA again ranks among worst in country

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center once again received bad ratings.
The hospital remained on the list of the worst VA facilities in the county, one of only five VA facilities receiving the lowest ranking for the past three years.
In a new VA release, Memphis received just one out of five stars, joining facilities in Atlanta, El Paso, Montgomery, Phoenix and others.
Memphis is, however, trending upward in their rankings, making some improvement.
In light of the news, Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen said he is asking the VA secretary to intervene immediately to ensure improvements are made. He issued the following statement:
