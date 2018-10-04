Memphis VA again ranks among worst in country

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | October 4, 2018 at 6:04 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 7:25 AM

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - The Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center once again received bad ratings.

The hospital remained on the list of the worst VA facilities in the county, one of only five VA facilities receiving the lowest ranking for the past three years.

In a new VA release, Memphis received just one out of five stars, joining facilities in Atlanta, El Paso, Montgomery, Phoenix and others.

Memphis is, however, trending upward in their rankings, making some improvement.

In light of the news, Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen said he is asking the VA secretary to intervene immediately to ensure improvements are made. He issued the following statement:

“Memphis veterans deserve better than this. My office continues to receive complaints about the poor performance of our VA facility and today’s report indicates it is still mired at the bottom of the national rankings. It is unconscionable that the rate of death is so high. I will continue monitoring this situation closely with Secretary Wilkie and Director Dunning to make sure everything possible is being done to ensure veterans receive high quality care at the Memphis VA.”
Steve Cohen

