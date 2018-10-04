KSP investigating home invasion in Trigg Co.

TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Detectives with the Kentucky State Police Post 1 are currently investigating a home invasion and assault on Paradise Road.
KSP was notified of the incident by Trigg County Dispatch at approximately 9:17 a.m.
According to KSP, the victim said two subjects wearing masks, gloves and blue jeans assaulted her and left the residence.
KSP, Trigg County Sheriff’s Office and KSP Special Operations K9 conducted a search of the area and found no results.
Detectives and additional units are still actively investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.