Hispanic Heritage Month in IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Governor Bruce Rauner issued a proclamation making September 15, 2018 through October 15, 2018, Hispanic Heritage Month in Illinois.
The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), along with Southern Illinois University, honored organizations, businesses, educators and individuals who they saw put forth a committed and outstanding leadership to promote fairness and equality; and, those who act as role models of the American dream as part of the celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month.
They honored recipients with a Saluting Excellence Award including:
- Liliana Godinez of Don Sol Mexican Grill
- Wayne Sirles of Rendleman Orchards
- Southern Illinois Immigrant Rights Project (SIIRP)
- SIU Carbondale student and chancellor scholar Tomas Daniel Cortez
- Interim Dean and Professor at SIU School of Law Cindy Buys
- SIU Carbondale employee Deborah Sarvela
- And, Phillip Bareda, EVP, Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council.
