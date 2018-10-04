Highest October gas prices since 2014

(KFVS) - Even though we’re making our way into fall, gas prices are continuing to soar past last year’s averages.
In fact, AAA reports this is the most people have been paying at the pump in October since 2014.
AAA reports that gas prices are remaining high this year in part due to “global supply and demand concerns.”
Closer to home here in the Heartland, they are reporting maintenance costs for refineries in Central States keeping prices high right now. AAA said once maintenance is complete, prices could go down, although that may not be until November.
As of today, AAA gas prices are putting Missouri in the top 10 best states for gas prices at $2.69 a gallon. Meanwhile Illinois is one of the worst states to fill up in at about $2.99 per gallon. That’s above the national average at about $2.91 a gallon. Kentucky is sitting somewhere in the middle at around $2.83 per gallon.
For some people like Uber Driver Paul Todaro, these prices are affecting bottom lines.
Todaro said he used to be a taxi driver before making the switch to Uber, where he also had to pay for his own gas.
“Anywhere from 250 to 350 dollars a week,” he said, “I would say probably 10-15 percent of in town driving goes to fuel.”
Unfortunately for Todaro, ride sharing and taxi drivers can’t charge more for services when gas prices go up. So he’s in a position similar to the rest of us.
“Pretty much whatever the gas prices are is what you pay,” he said.
