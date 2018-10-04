Heavyweights Wilder, Fury scuffle at promotional appearance

"I can walk around here, and I can talk as good as any man in the country," Fury said. "But when it comes to a fight, it's going to be a hell of a fight. Deontay Wilder: massive puncher. Me: skillful boxer. It's going to be an epic night. This is a legacy fight ... and after I win, he's going to hire me as his publicist because I do believe I can promote Deontay Wilder back to being heavyweight champion of the world in no time. But there's no shame in losing to me, because I am the greatest boxer of my generation and I can't be beat, especially not by him."