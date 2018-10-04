10/4/18: Heartland reaction to KFVS presidential standards

Earlier this week, A Better Heartland focused on the idea that we as Americans have become so intolerant of opposing views that we are losing sight of the big things and bickering over the small ones. One of the small details that seems to be on viewer’s minds is how our news organization refers to President Donald Trump. We explained our standard and made sure our viewers know that we respect the office and the person in it, no matter who they are.
You had plenty to say on the issue.
Tim wrote us with an interesting point of view:
“I have ALWAYS RESPECTED THE OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT. The president needs to earn the respect of the people. When he refers to leaders of other countries (with the exception of Russia, China, and North Korea) and our senate and congressional leaders as losers, low lifes, and liars, he will never earn my respect.”
A viewer named Derek wrote: "Thank you for illustrating KFVS has a real standard...I really do appreciate it."
Ellen in Poplar Bluff also seemed to appreciate our policy: "I agree with your viewpoint. No matter what our opinion is of who is in office, respect is due the office and the person who holds the office. I appreciate you speaking to this issue and thank you for your commitment to adhering to your views and respecting the President of the United States."
Here at KFVS, you have a voice even when we have a difference of opinion. And we will always listen to your point of view because it's the American thing to do.
Understanding that our country, our processes and our leaders deserve respect whether we agree with them or not makes this a better Heartland.