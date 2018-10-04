Gov. Haslam’s TNReady listening tour results are in

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - Results from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam’s TNReady listening tour have been released, with recommendations to be made in the future.
The biggest issues discussed include credibility of TNReady, the access students have to technology, and timely results.
One issue that will be addressed this year is getting raw results out faster.
A new vendor will be selected for the 2019-20 school year.
