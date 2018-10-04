First Alert Thursday Morning Outlook

As the front lifts back northward tomorrow, we’ll see things quiet down again…with unusually hot and humid ‘summer’ type weather continuing. Highs for Friday and Saturday look to be close to 90° again. Our current record high for Saturday is only 89°, which definitely may be threatened if current forecast holds. Right now it is looking like an upper ridge over the southeastern states will stay in place for about one more week, but finally shift late next week. Timing is not certain at this point, but we may finally get a nice cold front about Thursday or Friday of next week….with a better chance of showers/storms and then perhaps finally more typical ‘fall’ conditions by next weekend (e.g. the 13th/14th.)