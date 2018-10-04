Drug Take Back event in Williamson Co., IL

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick says that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is participating in the next National Prescription Drug Take Back event.
The event is on Saturday October 27, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office’s event will be at the Williamson County Administrative Building at 407 N. Monroe Street in Marion.
Anyone can dispose of unused, expired, or unwanted prescription medication. This medication will be disposed of by the DEA in an environmentally safe way.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office will also allow residents to dispose of needles and “sharps” at the same time. The sharps must be kept separate from the medications. The Sheriff’s Office will dispose of the sharps through its Jail contracts.
The John A. Logan College, Carbondale, West City, Murphysboro, Cobden, Mt. Vernon, DuQuoin, and McLeansboro Police Departments, and the Saline, Jackson, Massac, and Perry County Sheriff’s Offices will also host collection sites.
