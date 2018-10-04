Carriage horses' escape may saddle tour operator with fine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The owner of two carriage-tour horses who absconded for a brief stroll in South Carolina has been cited by the city in which it operates.
Dan Riccio is the director of Charleston's Department of Livability and Tourism. He tells The Post and Courier that Carolina Polo and Carriage Co. has been cited for allowing animals at large, which carries a fine of up to $1,087.
According to an incident report, workers at a different carriage-tour operation were told of an equine couple walking down the street Sunday. The workers were able to coax, corral and harness the horses, and a Carolina Polo employee guided them back to their barn.
Carolina Polo owner Richard Knoth identified the escape artists as Picasso and Riley. He said they likely ducked underneath the chains across their stalls.
