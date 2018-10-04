Cape Girardeau PD receives new traffic enforcement equipment

The police department received a speed laser, window tint meters, breath test units and lights used during crashes at dark. (Source: Isabella Hanson, KFVS) (Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Isabelle Hanson | October 4, 2018 at 2:50 PM CDT - Updated October 4 at 2:50 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -If you’re driving around , you might want to be extra careful to watch the speed limit.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department received new traffic enforcement equipment.

The new gear includes a speed laser, window tint meters, breath test units and lights used during crashes at dark.

It all cost over five thousand dollars. But thanks to a grant from the Missouri Coalition from Roadway Safety, it was all free.

The police department said this equipment will especially help work safety in low-light incidents and bad weather.

