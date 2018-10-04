Cape Girardeau Co., MO couple loses thousands to ‘phone scam’

WHITEWATER, MO (KFVS) - A couple in rural Cape Girardeau County, Missouri is out thousands of dollars because of a new phone scam.
Melvin and Jean Barks who live in Whitewater, Mo. said they lost $2,300 soon after getting a call last week from someone pretending to be with AT&T. The Barks say their conversation with the hoaxer centered on new cell towers they claimed were being built. The scammer said their service was going to be down for a few days and offered the barks a few rebate codes.
Melvin Barks confirmed his first name and repeated those codes back to the scammer. It turns out those numbers were activation codes for two brand new iPhones which was charged to their bill and sent to an address in Texas.
"I feel violated. I mean it is like someone coming into your home and robbing you, “said Jean Barks. “If you can't trust AT&T, which we have been with them Oh my gosh forever, 46 years. When we took it in for help, they verified that it was a scam. My blood pressure went up, it skyrocketed. Oh I was furious!”
The Barks are glad they caught it early and say they will eventually get a refund but are encouraging people to be more cautious.
The Better Business Bureau recommends going on the offensive.
Ask the scammer for their phone number and employee ID, then hang up and call the company they are claiming to represent.
