Alison Lundergan Grimes denies ethics violations

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes continues to deny ethics violations as a special prosecutor has been appointed to investigate.
The executive director of the Kentucky Board of Elections has accused Grimes of misusing voter data and overstepping her authority.
She said the claims are baseless, and points to a smear campaign.
“People are fearful of what might come their way come (in) 2019, and seeking to do harm this year,” she said.
She also said in a Facebook post Wednesday that “Kentuckians know I won’t be intimidated and I won’t back down from the job the people elected me to do.”
Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear has appointed a Garrard County attorney to investigate the allegations.
