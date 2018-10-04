Abortions halted at Planned Parenthood in MO not up to regulation

By Jasmine Adams | October 4, 2018 at 10:58 AM CDT - Updated October 4 at 10:58 AM

MISSOURI (KFVS) - An injunction against a Missouri law requiring physicians performing abortions at the Columbia Planned Parenthood facility to have hospital privileges was declined by the United States District Court for the Western District of Missouri.

According to court officials, the facility was not compliant with state sanitation regulations after a safety inspection found apparent black mold and bodily fluid in equipment used to treat patients.

Abortions have been stopped at the facility until it is in compliance with state regulations and a new license is issued by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

Missouri’s governor commented on the ruling.

“Yesterday’s court ruling is a victory for protecting the sanctity of life. Every day that goes by when we can save innocent and unborn lives and  protect the health and safety of women is a win. We take our obligation to ensure that abortion facilities must meet basic safety  standards very seriously and will continue to do so.”
Missouri Governor Mike Parson

