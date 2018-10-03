Your Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -
Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing a very warm and windy day across the Heartland. Temperatures this afternoon are in the upper 80s and lower 90s with wind gusts over 25MPH at times. This evening will remain very warm and breezy with temperatures slowly falling into the 70s. The gusty winds will decrease shortly after sunset.
Thursday we will see a cold front stall out across the area. North of the front temperatures will be in the 70s while south of the front highs will once again reach the upper 80s. There will be a chance of scattered showers along and north of the front.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.