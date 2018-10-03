Woman swerves to miss deer, flown to St. Louis hospital

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A woman has major injuries following a crash on IL Rt. 154 at Cheridan Rd. in Randolph County, Illinois.
According to state police, the single vehicle crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
Darcy M. Betsch, 46 of Coulterville, Il was driving a 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis headed westbound on the roadway.
Officials said a deer ran in front of the vehicle and Betsch swerved to miss the animal. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
She was transported to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter for treatment.
She is facing a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
