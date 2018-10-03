Woman swerves to miss deer, flown to St. Louis hospital

Woman swerves to miss deer, flown to St. Louis hospital
The deer entered the roadway and the driver swerved to miss the animal.
By Jasmine Adams | October 3, 2018 at 5:15 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 5:15 AM

RANDOLPH COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - A woman has major injuries following a crash on IL Rt. 154 at Cheridan Rd. in Randolph County, Illinois.

According to state police, the single vehicle crash happened at 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 2.

Darcy M. Betsch, 46 of Coulterville, Il was driving a 1987 Mercury Grand Marquis headed westbound on the roadway.

Officials said a deer ran in front of the vehicle and Betsch swerved to miss the animal. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

She was transported to a St. Louis hospital by helicopter for treatment.

She is facing a charge of operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.