What you need to know Oct. 3

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Wednesday, Oct. 3.
It’s going to be hot and humid today. Warmer and sunnier today too.
Lisa Michaels says some places could even see 90 degrees, but the majority of the Heartland will be close to that. Today’s looking like it will be one of the drier days of the week besides an outside chance of a shower in our counties farthest east.
Tomorrow could see showers and thunderstorms at any point in the day or for extended periods of the day. They probably will not get to severe limits.
There will be a little heat relief for tomorrow. Temps will still be in the 80s.
Chances of rain showers will linger all weekend. And there will be rain chances and slight heat relief next week, but temps will still hit the 80s.
- Officials in two Missouri counties reacted to a recent sex offender audit.
- Officials in Stewart and Montgomery Counties in Tennessee have been searching for a murder suspect over the course of several days.
- One person was injured after a shooting in Carbondale, Illinois. Two suspects are wanted.
- Thirty-eight people have fallen ill in an egg-related salmonella outbreak affecting people in several states.
A California mom’s instincts kicked in immediately when her 7-year-old daughter spotted a home intruder.
One Desoto Central High student said she was thrown out of a President Trump rally because of what she was wearing.
Join us on the Breakfast Show for these top stories and more.
You can stream the newscast on your desktop here (http://bit.ly/1GRAYaq), or on your mobile device here (http://bit.ly/18Og2WT).
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.