Watch out for deer during the rut

(KFVS) - It’s that time of year again where we’ll start to see a lot more deer on the road and all of us in the Heartland need to be more alert while driving.
Just yesterday, in Randolph County, a woman was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital after trying to swerve around a deer and she hit a tree.
According to Missouri Highway State Patrol, there were 4,070 crashes in the state last year related to deer. That included 7 fatalities.
We asked wildlife specialist and professor at SIUC, Mike Eichholz, about why deer move around so much this time of year. He says it’s because the bucks and the does are thinking about the birds and the bees.
“Just like the college guys around here they’re chasing the girls and the don’t pay a lot of attention to what’s going on around them,” he said.
He notes that while male deer are chasing after the females, does are running away from them, causing more deer movement overall.
Eichholz explains the real dangers of deer on the road come from deer simply not knowing what a car is or how much harm can come from them.
“You have to understand that deer are kind of like little kids,” he said, “A lot of times, they’ll be standing by the road and the car will startle them. Even though they don’t look like they’re about to cross the road, when the car gets close it startles them and they try to run away and sometimes it’s right in front of the car.”
When it comes to what you should do if you find one of them in your headlights, Eichholz says it’s best to try and slow down and hit the deer rather than try to avoid them and potentially run into something much more dangerous to drivers like a tree or light pole.
He said it’s also important to remember that if you see one deer, there’s probably more right around it.
