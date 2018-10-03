Warmest day of the Week

Warmer temperatures this morning and muggy conditions to start off the day. Mostly sunny skies with temperatures even warmer than yesterday in the upper 80s with some areas reaching 90F. Heat index values will be in the low 90s. During the afternoon, southeastern areas in the Heartland could see an isolated shower or storm.
You will need an umbrella Thursday as a front will move through during the morning bringing heavier showers and storms. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 80s due to the lack of sun and cooler air moving in. Cool temps will not stay with us for long, the heat will move back on Friday.
