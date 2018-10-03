UK student, son of Kentucky state rep, emerges from coma, flashes ‘thumbs up’

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A 19-year-old University of Kentucky student has emerged from a coma, more than a month after he fell four stories from his apartment balcony in Lexington.
UK sophomore Corbin Harris flashed a “thumbs up” to his family at Cardinal Hill Rehabilitation Hospital, 33 days after that fall left him in critical condition.
Harris’s father, Kentucky State Rep. Chris Harris, updated his son’s condition on Facebook on Tuesday night.
Rep. Harris said his son is progressing and responding to certain commands, and will soon begin an aggressive rehabilitation regimen in the hopes of making a full recovery.
