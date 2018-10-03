Trees and flowers rebloom after Florence

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -If the warm temperatures aren’t making it feel like fall outside, the trees and flowers blooming is making it a little hard to believe its October as well.
Hurricane Florence caused extreme stress on the greenery around the area.
Strong winds ripped off bark, snapped limbs off the trees and damaged shrubs and flowers.
In response to the stress, the plant goes into a defense mode, which causes it to bud.
The blooms will last as long as they would in the spring.
So we will see blooming for a few more weeks for most of the species.
Some of the blooms that we’re seeing are on Dogwood trees, Cherry, Red Bud and even Azaleas!
And the main reason they bloom is to repopulate in order to survive.
This does take some energy out of the plant but Lloyd Singleton, the extension director of The Arboretum New Hanover extension, says that the trees bloomed early enough this fall that the plants will be able to go through a dormancy period and regain strength and rebloom in the spring.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.