Students take part in Manufacturing Day at CTC

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In celebration of Manufacturing Day, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) hosted a variety of hands-on activities for area seventh and eighth grade students at the college.
The event on Wednesday, Oct. 3 showed students how much the industry has changed in the past several decades.
Nearly ten manufacturers provided exhibits for the students to highlight the technology they use now.
A demonstration in the computer coding and programming classroom encouraged students to participate in a hands-on coding activity with ‘ozobots'.
CTC hopes the Manufacturing Day activities will inspire students to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) related courses and to use those skills in the manufacturing industry.
Manufacturing Day started at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
