Students take part in Manufacturing Day at CTC

CTC hopes the Manufacturing Day activities will inspire students to excel in STEM related courses and to use those skills in the manufacturing industry. (Source: Rob Foote/KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | October 3, 2018 at 1:04 PM CDT - Updated October 3 at 1:17 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - In celebration of Manufacturing Day, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center (CTC) hosted a variety of hands-on activities for area seventh and eighth grade students at the college.

The event on Wednesday, Oct. 3 showed students how much the industry has changed in the past several decades.

Nearly ten manufacturers provided exhibits for the students to highlight the technology they use now.

A demonstration in the computer coding and programming classroom encouraged students to participate in a hands-on coding activity with ‘ozobots'.

CTC hopes the Manufacturing Day activities will inspire students to excel in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) related courses and to use those skills in the manufacturing industry.

We want people to realize that manufacturing is a growing field. We have a solid base here in our area. Manufacturers are looking for people all the time, good quality workers who have the aptitude to do these jobs, and who will show up to work and do these jobs everyday."
Kathleen Clayton, Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center

Manufacturing Day started at 8 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.

