State to spend $700M to restore more than 1,000 Kentucky bridges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Expect a lot of road work to fix bridges in the bluegrass in the next few years. That comes from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as it launches a new initiative called Bridging Kentucky.
In all, the state says the program will spend $700 million in all 120 counties to restore or replace more than 1,000 critical bridges over the next six years, with 2019 to be the among the busiest bridge-building years in Kentucky history, averaging triple the amount of bridge work done in a typical year.
Kentucky Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas says the transformation will reopen some bridges and reduce weight restrictions on others, freeing travel for school buses, emergency responders and other large vehicles.
“It’s been a busy few months getting the program off the ground,” Thomas said in a press statement. “And it’s time to start restoring the bridges that connect the Commonwealth.”
Construction has already started on a dozen bridges.
The first bridge to be finished in Jefferson County will be on Park Boundary Road. The historic stone bridge near the intersection of Beargrass Road spans the middle fork of Beargrass Creek.
Bridges elsewhere in Kentucky to be completed this fall include those on roadways in Garrard, Johnson, Kenton, Laurel, Madison, Metcalfe, Pike, Scott and Union counties.
There are 16 other bridges approved by lawmakers for funding over the first two years of the program elsewhere in Jefferson County:
- Off Old New Cut Road near New Cut Road over Bee Lick Creek
- I-64 near the Portland Wharf Park
- E Broadway at Brent Street over the south fork of Beargrass Creek
- Grade Lane near Crittenden Drive over Duck Spring Branch
- East Kentucky Street near Schiller Avenue over the south fork of Beargrass Creek
- Baxter Avenue near Lexington Road over the south fork of Beargrass Creek
- Scenic Loop in Cherokee Park over the middle fork of Beargrass Creek
- Clark Station Road south of Shelbyville Road over South Long Run
- Champions Trace Lane near Hikes Lane over the south fork of Beargrass Creek
- Old Westport Road near Westport Road over Goose Creek
- Pendleton Road near Medora Road over Pond Creek
- River Road near Juniper Beach Road over Corn Creek
- South Watterson Trail near Woodhaven Country Club over Fern Creek
- Old Clark Station Road at Finchville Road over Brush Run
- - Kimberly Way near Beulah Church Road over an unnamed tributary
- Stonebridge Road at Blankenbaker Lane in Indian Hills over an unnamed tributary
You can find info on all of the targeted bridges, including maps and construction status here.
