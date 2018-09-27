Sen. Cruz, Donald Trump Jr to campaign in WF next week

WICHITA FALLS, TX (RNN Texoma) - Texas Senator Ted Cruz will appear at a campaign rally in Wichita Falls next week.
The Wichita Falls rally will take place at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday, October 3rd at the MPEC, 1000 5th street. It is schedule to last an hour and a half.
Cruz will be joined by Donald Trump Jr and Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Cruz was forced to postpone a second debate against democratic opponent, Representative Beto O’Rourke on Sunday.
Senate business surrounding the confirmation of Brett kavanaugh to the United State Supreme Court is blamed for the postponement.
Cruz has cancelled two other events due to the planned senate business, however, his Wednesday event in Wichita Falls is still scheduled to take place.
