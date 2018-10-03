Poll finds tax bill may hurt GOP in IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - A poll finds that the tax bill passed in December 2017 is unpopular among Illinois voters, according to the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute.
There were 715 telephone interviews with likely voters, a subset of 1,001 registered voters polled statewide. The margin of error for the likely voter sample is plus or minus 3.7 percentage points.
Fifty-four percent of likely voters said the president’s record in office made them less likely to vote for Republican candidates for state office in Illinois.
Fourty-seven percent said the president’s record made them much less likely to vote for Republican candidates. And, thirty percent said the president’s record made them more likely to vote for GOP candidates for state offices. Twenty four percent said his record made them much more likely to vote for Republicans.
“President Trump’s record in office and the GOP tax cuts are only a net asset for Republican candidates downstate, and only the tax cuts garner a narrow majority for the Republicans there. In Illinois a least, both are unlikely to give a significant boost to Republican candidates”, said John S. Jackson, one of the co-directors of the poll.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.