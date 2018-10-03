More than $70M announced to support school safety, some money coming to Fredericktown, MO

(KFVS) - The United States Attorney Jeff Jensen joined the Department of Justice on Wednesday, Oct. 3 to announce more than $70 million in grant funding for school security.
The funding includes security, education and training for students and faculty and will support law enforcement officers and first responders who arrive on the scene of a school violence incident.
This includes $148,065 for the City of Fredericktown in Missouri.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced funding to the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO), last week as well.
This expansion will update officer’s curriculum to support training programs. Combined, officials believe these grants will protect students, teachers and faculty and first responders in the U.S.
The Department is also awarding more than $64 million to state agencies to improve the completeness, quality, and accessibility of the nation’s criminal record systems, which will help law enforcement and increase the effectiveness of background checks.
Awards granted through three funding streams will provide new technology for reporting systems and other threat deterrent measures and create school safety training and education programs for school administrators, staff, students, and first responders.
- BJA’s STOP School Violence Threat Assessment and Technology Reporting Program will provide 68 awards valued at more than $19 million. This funding supports training to create and operate threat assessment and crisis intervention teams and to develop technology for local or regional anonymous reporting systems. This technology may be in the form of a mobile phone application, hotline, or website.
- The STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program, also managed by BJA, will provide training and education on preventing violence and effectively responding to related mental health crises. This program will fund 85 awards at nearly $28 million.
- The COPS Office School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) will provide nearly $25 million to 91 jurisdictions for school safety measures including coordination with law enforcement, training for law enforcement to prevent student violence against others and self, target hardening measures, and technology for expedited notification of law enforcement during an emergency.
For more information on today’s grant announcements, visit www.bja.gov or www.cops.usdoj.gov
