2 MO counties react to sex offender audit

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A state audit that suggests dozens of sex offenders from both Butler and Stoddard Counties In Missouri are not reporting their whereabouts to authorities.
Staff from the state auditor’s office said the data is from the Missouri Highway Patrol's Sex Offender Registration Database.
County leaders said the information on that registry is not always accurate. While the audit found that 29 registered sex offenders in Stoddard County were unaccounted for Stoddard Co. Sheriff Carl Hefner said their records show only a few sexual predators are non-complaint and most of them already have warrants out for their arrest.
Stoddard Co. Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver says following up with sex offenders is a priority for Stoddard County.
Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs said a majority of the non-complaint sex offenders in his county did the crime somewhere else but are living in a federal prison in Butler County.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.