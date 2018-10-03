Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $405 million

(RNN) - Nobody hit the jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing so the top prize has climbed to an estimated $405 million.
That’s the third highest jackpot in 2018, behind $451 million in January and $553 million in July. It’s also the eighth highest jackpot in Mega Millions' 16-year history.
The next drawing will be Friday night at 11 p.m. ET. A jackpot winner must match numbers on all five white balls and the Mega Ball.
Smaller prizes can be won by matching fewer numbers.
Matching five white balls without the Mega Ball pays $1 million. Matching four white balls and the Mega Ball will get you $10,000.
Tuesday night’s drawing produced more than a million winners at the smaller prize levels.
Since the last jackpot was won on July 24, more than 12 million winning tickets at all prize levels have been sold. Eighteen of those were worth at least $1,000,000.
The jackpot comes with lofty odds. You have a one in 259 million chance of winning.
If you beat those odds, there’s also a chance someone else will have bought a winning ticket and you’ll have to split your prize.
Three winners split the record $656 million jackpot in March 2012 and two winners split the $648 million prize in December 2013.
A group of 11 office workers in San Jose, CA, who made a “spur of the moment” decision to pool together, beat the odds and won July’s jackpot. The agreed to split the winnings with each other and continue working.
Jackpot winners have a choice to make: Cash or annuity. Those who take the cash will receive a one-time lump-sum equal to all the cash in the prize pool.
Those who opt for the annuity will get an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments, each five percent larger than the last.
Mega Millions is available in 44 states, plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, Utah, Alabama and Mississippi do not participate.
