Kennett police chief retiring after 35 years of service

KENNETT, MO (KAIT) - One police chief in Region 8 announced Tuesday it was time to step aside after 35 years of service to the community.
According to a Facebook post, Kennett Police Chief Johnny Dennis wrote in a lengthy post that he would retire from the department, where he’s served since 1993.
According to the post, Dennis began his career with the Corning Police Dept. in 1983 before moving to Kennett in 1988.
There, Dennis worked with the Dunklin Co. Sheriff’s Dept. and remained there until 1993, when he began working with the Kennett Police Dept., and had the opportunity to meet and work with multiple law enforcement agencies, senators, and governors across the state and in the country.
