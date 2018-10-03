Judicial candidates forum held in Carbondale, IL

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - The Jackson County Bar Association hosted a Judicial Candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 2 at the Carbondale Civic Center.
The forum featured eight judges and judicial candidates running in contested elections who will appear on the ballot in November.
Members from the community got to hear the background of each candidate, why they are running and what they are running for.
This year there are six different vacancies for judicial offices in southern Illinois making this a fairly unique election for southern Illinois.
Tyler Edmonds who is currently the union county state’s attorney, and is running for circuit court judge in the First Judicial Circuit, talked about one of the issues facing southern Illinois.
“We are always working to battle the drug epidemic, here in southern Illinois to come up with programs to help people to get out of some bad situations and also working very aggressively with law enforcement to deal with drug dealers and drug distributors,” Edmonds said.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.