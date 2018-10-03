It’s time to prepare your fireplace for winter

JACKSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - Winter is around the corner and experts say now is the time to prepare your fireplace for the dropping temperatures.
According to Jordan Masters, owner of Flame Masters, the main culprit that causes chimney fires is creosote. It’s a flammable, black substance found inside the fireplace.
“Whenever you look up in it, if you see the thick, visible creosote, then you know for sure it’s time to call a professional and have it cleaned,” said Masters.
But that isn’t the only sign your fireplace might need cleaning.
“If you’re having fires and you’re having smoke coming back into your house, then you have some issues that a lot of the times can be fixed,” said Masters.
Sometimes it’s too late to prevent fires and according to Masters, now is the time to be proactive.
“Right now, absolutely. Especially whenever the first frost hits. A lot of people who hadn’t prepared before all the sudden want to start their fireplace,” said Masters.
He recommends you mark your calendars for chimney cleaning every year before winter storms in. His services cost around $100. Master advises that not only wood-burning but also gas fireplaces are taken care of.
"Because a lot can happen over the year whether your foundation shifts, some issues can arise that you might not know about. Unless you're looking at it, a small issue can turn into a big issue," said Masters.
Another tip from Masters is to have a carbon monoxide detector and smoke detector in your home.
