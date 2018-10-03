Hundreds expected to walk for suicide prevention in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - The 2018 Out of the Darkness Walk is expected to have more than 500 people attending on Saturday, October 6.
The walk is to honor all those lost to suicide, to spread awareness of suicide and mental illness and to promote suicide prevention.
In past years, many at the events had loved ones that they either lost to suicide or had suicidal thoughts or attempted it themselves.
As part of raising awareness, they will honor their loved ones by walking around the Cape Girardeau County North Park where the people filled the streets carrying around signs of loved ones and personal messages.
Included at this year's event will be the VFW who will display 22 pairs of boots lined up together with American Flags that represent the 22 veterans that die by suicide everyday in the nation.
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Eastern Missouri Chapter Director Amber Hinkle said this is her eighth year attending the event and ninth year overall for the Cape Girardeau Out of the Darkness chapter.
Hinkle said the event has grown from year to year and hopes they can raise nearly $30,000 for the suicide prevention cause from this event.
“When we started, we had a 100 to 150 people,” Hinkle said. “We raised around $5,000. Last year we had over 700 in attendance and we raised $35,000.”
Hinkle lost her cousin Nathan in 2009 to suicide. She wanted to be involved in raising awareness for suicide prevention to help her and her family heal from their loss. She said this event helped connect her with other family members that shared the same pain as she did.
"We celebrate Nathan's life and it just helps us come together as a family," Hinkle said.
She said the event is not only for those to remember their lost ones, but also for those that need support from their loss.
“It’s a very healing day just to know that you have support from other people around you,” Hinkle said. “It’s definitely a great place to connect with other people who have been through a similar situation.”
For those who struggle, whether it be a loved one lost or a person needing help for themselves, Hinkle said they have resources there that can help you.
"I think a lot of people, even though we've been doing it for so long, I think a lot of people just don't know that we're there, don't know that we're available to them, don't know that there are resources available to them and don't know that there are classes on mental health first aid and talk saves lives," Hinkle said. "This event not only brings everybody together but it also gives them some education. I feel a lot of people aren't educated about suicide and suicide prevention."
According to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. Each year 44,965 Americans die by suicide. For every suicide, there are 25 who attempt suicide. Suicide costs the U.S. $69 billion annually.
These numbers are up from 2016 where 42,773 Americans died by suicide and the cost annually in the U.S. was at $44 billion.
"In Missouri, it's the second leading cause of death for ages 15-30," Hinkle stated. "That's the second leading cause of death! That is a pretty high number."
Community Walks are part of a nationwide movement to raise money for AFSP's research and education programs to prevent suicide and save lives, increase national awareness about depression and suicide, and assist survivors of suicide loss.
If you need help, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There are also Crisis Text line Services available by texting HOME to 741741.
For more information, visit here. To register for the Out of the Darkness Walk on Saturday, October 6, go here or register at the event from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Cape Girardeau County North Park.
