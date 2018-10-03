FDA: 38 ill in egg-based salmonella outbreak affecting AL, GA, TN

(RNN) – A salmonella outbreak in eggs originating from an Alabama farm has infected 38 people, the Food and Drug Administration said in a recall update on Tuesday.
The farm, Gravel Ridge Farms in Cullman County, in northern Alabama, began the recall last month.
“The FDA is advising consumers not to eat recalled shell eggs produced by Gravel Ridge Farms,” the agency said in its update.
Last month’s announcement of the recall identified “Single Dozen and 2.5 Dozen Flats” packages of Gravel Ridge’s “Cage Free Large Eggs” with use-by dates of July 25, 2018, through Oct. 3, 2018 as the affected product.
The Universal Product Code (UPC) of the eggs is 7-06970-38444-6.
They were sold "primarily in restaurants and retail stores" in Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, and were distributed between June 25, 2018, and Sept. 6, 2018.
The FDA post provided a partial listing of stores that sold the eggs.
The company issued the recall after the FDA notified them that the product may have been contaminated.
Gravel Ridge Farms has stopped producing and distributing the eggs as they and the FDA investigate what caused the potential contamination.
Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. It can be fatal to young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
