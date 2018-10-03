2 facing marijuana, other charges following traffic stop in Paducah, KY

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two people are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed marijuana and a stolen handgun.
According to Paducah police, Nausicaa Williams, 21, of Brookport, Illinois and Travis Jones, 27, adress unknown, both are facing charges and were booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The two were stopped on Tuesday evening, October 2 in the 5300 block of Cairo Road.
An officer stopped the car after a temporary tag was unreadable.
The officer smelled marijana odor coming from the car.
A search of the vehicle produced not only the marijuana cigarette, but a Waither .40-caliber handgun in the glove compartment. A computer check showed the gun was reported stolen. Jones admitted the gun was his but didn’t know it was stolen.
In the trunk of the car, officers found items consistent with trafficking marijuana. The officers learned Williams and Jones had been staying at a local motel, and obtained a search warrant for their room. There, officers found around 20 grams of suspected marijuana in separate plastic bags and a set of digital scales.
Williams admitted she had drugs on her when being booked. She said Jones had handed them to her when Smith initially stopped their vehicle, and told her to hide them.
Jail staff found about 1.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine and about six grams of suspected marijuana in Williams’ pants.
Williams was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property (firearm), possession of a first-degree controlled substance (methamphetamine), tampering with physical evidence and possession of marijuana.
Jones was arrested on charges of license plate not legible, possession of marijuana, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces, second or greater offense), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
