Carbondale Planning Commission to decide on Brightfields solar array

Carbondale, IL (KFVS) - Controversy in Carbondale, Illinois looms because of the decision to place a solar array in the Northeast side of Carbondale.
On Oct. 2, the discussion between a concerned community and a solar array developer continues at the Carbondale Civic Center. Community members are already gathering to have their voices be heard. The Planning Commission’s Public hearing will center around the whether or not Brightfields Development will get a “special use permit” for a solar array in the Northeast part of Carbondale.
The array would be built where the former Kopper’s Wood Treatment Plant used to be located.
According to the EPA, the area in question used to contains contaminated soil. The Planning Commission Chairman Sandy Litecky say many people in the community have opinions."There’s a history to this that goes back many years, so that’s all involved in this...People that live close by in the community oppose it and other people support it ...so there’s always controversy," Litecky says.
The city council did give a time-sensitive permit to the company in the past. However, since the 3 years are up, the developers have to get another approval from the Commission and ask for another permit tonight. Karen Knodt, with the Racial Justice Coalition, says she’s not against solar, just feels the that’s not the best location.
Knodt, “There hasn’t been good conversation with the northeast community where this will be located and who has the history with that land, and with the Kopper site and with the family members who worked there and died there because of the contamination...who have questions about contamination in their own yards that have not been answered to their satisfaction," Knodt says.
The planning commission will vote tonight on whether or not they “recommend” it, and that recommendation then goes to the council. The City Council will have the final vote.
The meeting is at 6 p.m. and expect to last a few hours.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.