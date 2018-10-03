Carbondale Fire Department selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts

Carbondale Fire Department selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts
During the month of October, the Carbondale Fire Department Local 1961 is selling pink breast cancer awareness t-shirts. (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Marsha Heller | October 3, 2018 at 8:54 AM CDT - Updated October 3 at 8:55 AM

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - During the month of October, the Carbondale Fire Department Local 1961 is selling pink breast cancer awareness t-shirts.

The t-shirts cost $20 and come in a variety of sizes.

All t-shirt proceeds will go to the SIH Cancer Institute Support Fund for breast cancer patients in the area.

All t-shirt proceeds will go to the SIH Cancer Institute Support Fund for breast cancer patients in the area.
All t-shirt proceeds will go to the SIH Cancer Institute Support Fund for breast cancer patients in the area. (Source: City of Carbondale)

To purchase a t-shirt, visit Fire Station #2, call 618-457-3299, or stop by the Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, Oct. 6.

The open house is being held at Fire Station #2 located at 401 N. Glenview Dr. from 10 a.m. to Noon.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.