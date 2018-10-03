Carbondale Fire Department selling breast cancer awareness t-shirts

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - During the month of October, the Carbondale Fire Department Local 1961 is selling pink breast cancer awareness t-shirts.
The t-shirts cost $20 and come in a variety of sizes.
All t-shirt proceeds will go to the SIH Cancer Institute Support Fund for breast cancer patients in the area.
To purchase a t-shirt, visit Fire Station #2, call 618-457-3299, or stop by the Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, Oct. 6.
The open house is being held at Fire Station #2 located at 401 N. Glenview Dr. from 10 a.m. to Noon.
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
