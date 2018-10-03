Big Brothers Big Sisters is looking for 90 brothers in 90 days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Big Brother Big Sisters is looking to find 90 brothers in 90 days to become mentors to boys.
According to the officials with the organization, 75% of kids in the program waiting for a big are boys.
That’s why they are starting the campaign “90 men in 90 days”.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is an organization that matches adults with kids to form a friendship.
Ashley Seiler with Better Business Bureau of Cape Girardeau said there are always kids on the wait list and always a need for mentors.
"We know that there are kids that sit on our waiting list for two sometimes three years we've had kids who sometimes wait for five years and this campaign is all about there and working hard to get them matched in the next 90 days,” said Seiler.
She said when you sign up to volunteer they will find a kid that matches up to your likes and lifestyle, and you are expected to spend a minimum 4 hours a month with your little.
For more information on getting involved, click here.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.