Beekeepers remove massive honeycomb from behind brick on house

GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) - Beekeepers removed an enormous honeycomb from a house in Germantown.
The Bartlett Bee Whisperer shared their experience with the bees on social media. They were forced to remove the bricks from the side of the home in order to move the bees.
The honeycomb itself was close in size to the window directly above it.
The beekeeper said they don’t usually remove bricks unless they have to, but the homeowner was more than glad to have the honeycomb removed.
The bees were relocated back to their hive.
