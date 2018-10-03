Beard or no beard? Gov. Bevin allowing Kentuckians to choose look for charity

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Governor Matt Bevin is putting the fate of his facial hair in the hands of Kentuckians to raise money for charity.
One dollar equals one vote. Voters have five options to choose from - the Samson: a full beard, the Anchorman: a Ron Burgandy style mustache, The Fu Manchu, The Colonel - a nod to Kentucky Fried Chicken Founder Harland Sanders, or the Clean Shave.
“For three months I have heard many comments about my beard," Governor Bevin said in statement. “Most women hate it, 100 percent of bearded men love it, and most folks have opinions somewhere in between. Glenna and I have a passion for Kentucky’s 9,000 foster youth and ask you to please consider making a generous tax-deductible contribution to the #WeAreKY! Foundation.”
100 percent of the money raised goes to "We are Kentucky,” which Glenna Bevin’s charity for foster care and adoption initiatives.
Votes can be cast here. Voting ends October 10.
