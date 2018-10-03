2 arrested after suspect drives toward officer at gas station

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Two people were arrested on outstanding warrants after an incident at a gas station in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
According to the Christian Co. Sheriff’s Office, members from the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force along with deputies arrested the two on October 2 after an incident at the Pilot Gas Station off of Interstate 24 at exit 89 in Oak Grove Kentucky.
Officials from each agency were there to arrest a person wanted on outstanding warrants.
Around 3:25 p.m. while to apprehend a suspect, a vehicle tried to drive off and drove toward an officer, trying to hit him with the vehicle.
An officer with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force fired his weapon at the oncoming vehicle, which continued to leave the scene.
Officers were able to stop the car in the area of Oak Grove City Hall just south of the Pilot Gas Station and take them in.
The passenger was arrested on outstanding warrants and is expected to face additional charges once the initial investigation is complete.
The driver of the vehicle was charged with fleeing and evading as well as several counts of wanton endangerment and is suspected to have more charges as the investigation continues.
No one was injured in the incident and the area had been blocked off by officials while further investigation of the incident was being conducted.
Officers from the Oak Grove Police Department also assisted with the apprehension.
Investigators are continuing to interview the suspects currently and further information will be forthcoming.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.