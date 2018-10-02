What you need to know Oct. 2

By Jasmine Adams | October 2, 2018

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, Oct. 2.

First Alert Forecast

It’s going to feel muggy this morning. Western Kentucky and Northwest Tennessee could see an isolated storm or rain shower at any time this morning.

Lisa Michaels says they will not get severe. Our high temps will be in the mid-to-upper 80s and the feels-like temps will be in the lower 90s. We could see an isolated storm at any point today. They will probably still not get to severe limits.

The heat and humidity will continue this week. The high temps will be in the upper 80s and it will feel-like the lower 90s with the humidity. There are slight rain chances every day.

Better rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures creep into the forecast next week.

A Domino’s pizza delivery driver alerted police to a kidnapping, likely saving the victim’s life.

The parents of a 9-year-old who failed a brain activity test at a Texas hospital believe the little girl can still recover.

