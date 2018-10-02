Watch out for deer!

Deer are on the move this time of year. (Source: KFVS).
By James Long | October 2, 2018 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated October 2 at 1:42 PM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - This is the time of year deer are more active.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, drivers that an attempt to avoid striking a deer could result in a more serious crash involving oncoming traffic.

In 2017, there were 4,070 vehicle-deer crashes.

According to the patrol, panicking and overreacting usually lead to more serious traffic crashes

Remember, when you see a deer, slow down and proceed with caution. Deer often travel in groups.

