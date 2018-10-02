Some power outages expected in Herrin, IL

HERRIN, IL (KFVS) - The Herrin Police Department reported there could be periods of power outages on Tuesday, October 2 in town.
According to police, the cross member on a pole, supporting a main electrical line, broke. Ameren crews were repairing the pole and power outages were expected throughout the town.
The estimated time of repair is unknown.
They ask that residents remember that when a traffic light is out, it should be treated as a stop intersection.
