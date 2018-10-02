Search for Christmas tree for MO governor’s mansion underway

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KFVS) - The search for the next governor’s mansion Christmas tree is underway.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the large evergreen will be displayed on the mansion lawn in Jefferson City.
The donated tree must be 40 feet tall and an eastern red cedar, Norway Spruce or white pine that is fully branched on all four sides.
The donor will be invited to the lighting ceremony the first week of December.
All entries must be submitted by October 10, 2018.
Contact email is: holidaytrees@mdc.mo.gov
Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.