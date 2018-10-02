Positive Brotherhood gives back to communities for 4 years

MALDEN, MO (KFVS) - Positive Brotherhood celebrated their fourth year this past weekend in Malden, Missouri.
City leaders and the community said that Malden and other communities have seen a positive impact because of efforts from the organization.
Members of the organization have held many meetings with children at schools, churches and with city leaders for a positive change.
Members have even taken it upon themselves to tear down and clean up eye-sore homes in Malden and encouraged city leaders for better paved streets to better neighborhoods that look run down.
The celebration took place at Martin Luther King Park in Malden where they honored Don Clayton, Gary Blaylock, William Longdon, retired principal Carl Townsend, Greg Killabrew and more.
The community came together for live entertainment, food, fun, a raffle for TVs and more.
Positive Brotherhood was just certified and declared an organization by the Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft in July of 2018.
