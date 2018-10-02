Poplar Bluff students advance to Missouri All-District Choir

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Students from Poplar Bluff High School advanced to the Missouri All-District Choir on Saturday, September 22.
A total of 16 out of 22 students advanced during the audition in Cape Girardeau, setting a new record.
PBHS Director of Vocal Music Joshua Allen said the number was the highest since he began with the district in 2013, topping 2017′s personal record of 12.
The audition consisted of a solo and a sight reading.
The choral students will rehearse and perform in November at Cape Central High School. The upperclassman will have an opportunity to try out for the All-State Choir.
