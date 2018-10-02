Poplar Bluff and East St. Louis men sentence on multiple crimes

(KFVS) - United States District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. has sentenced five men for crimes in 2017.
Damarlon Richardson, of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Germonde Brunner, Arlandus Howard, Norlando Jackson and Antywan Seawood, of East St. Louis, Illinois were sentenced for burglary of a federally licensed firearms dealer known as Instapawn, located near Poplar Bluff, Mo. and a carjacking in Clayton, Mo.
The burglary at Instapawn happened on Feb. 28, 2017. There the men stole over 60 firearms. Howard was found guild by a grand jury and the other men entered guilty pleas. During Howard’s trial, it was revealed that the five men entered the building by breaking a window. Around twelve firearms were recovered.
Brunner, Howard, Jackson and Seawood were all found guilty of carjacking on Feb. 27, 2017 and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime as well as breaking into several vehicles.
Richardson was sentenced on May 1, 2018 to 12 months for possession of stolen firearms.
Germonde Brunner was sentenced on May 15, 2018 to 48 months imprisonment for Possession of Stolen Firearms, Carjacking, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.
Norlando Jackson was sentenced on May 29, 2018 to 300 months imprisonment for Possession of Stolen Firearms, two counts of Carjacking, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.
Antywan Seawood was sentenced on September 18, 2018 to 240 months imprisonment for Possession of Stolen Firearms, Carjacking, and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.
Arlandus Howard was sentenced on October 2, 2018 to 240 months imprisonment for Possession of Stolen Firearms, Carjacking and Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence.
All five men were ordered to make restitution for the firearms theft in the amount of $57,169.10.
